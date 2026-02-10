A veterans drop-in event in Gwynedd saw leading support organisations and members of the local armed forces community gather for an afternoon of networking, conversation, and sharing stories.
The event at Porthi Dre, Caernarfon was designed to connect former members of the armed forces with expert advice, practical assistance, and opportunities to socialise with fellow veterans.
Representatives from several support charities attended, including Help for Heroes, SSAFA, Citizens Advice (CAB), Blind Veterans UK, Caernarfon Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum, Alabare, the Royal Navy and Woody’s Lodge, to offer guidance and information on welfare support, wellbeing resources, financial advice, and community activities.
Cllr Ioan Thomas, Gwynedd Council Armed Forces Community Contact also attended alongside other councillors, as did Barry Phillips who organises the Veterans Breakfast Club every Saturday at the Black Boy Inn, Caernarfon.
A second veterans breakfast club has also started – every third Monday of the month at 9.30am at Porthi Dre.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “We owe a lasting debt to the men and women who have served in the armed forces.
“Too often, veterans in Gwynedd and the north-west are left to navigate a patchwork of support services on their own.
“There is clear value in exploring how existing services could work more closely together, making it easier for veterans to access help and advice in one place.
“Bringing together organisations under one roof made a real difference. I thank every group who attended for the work they do every single day in supporting members of the veterans community.
“The enthusiasm shown at the event proves there is a real appetite for ongoing support events.
“I am committed to working with partner groups to ensure Caernarfon remains a place where veterans can find friendship, advice, and a warm welcome.
“Many veterans told us being able to speak face-to-face with support providers made a huge difference.”
