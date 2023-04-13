Dr Amanda Lloyd from Aberystwyth University said: “Each year a huge percentage of food is thrown away with up to 70% caused by households which are not able to consume the amount of food they buy before it becomes inedible. This is why we are interested in testing and developing the slate glass with Pant Du. Additionally it is made from a by-product of the slate industry, which introduces the added element of a natural and locally available material being potentially used for food preservation.”