Speaking reviewing timetables, Mr Price said: “Whilst we go through the summer, what we are going to do is review all of our timetables in the light of Covid. What we’ve seen is a massive change in travel pattern as a consequence of Covid. Running a timetable that was designed probably 10-years ago when no-one thought working from home was going to be a thing, when no-one thought working from home was going to be a thing, when no-one thought a big commute at the weekend is going to be a thing, just isn’t working. We’ve seen our pinch points completely moved. So we’re reviewing all of that.”