Aber uni graduates to lead ‘transformation’ at S4C

Two Aberystwyth University graduates have been appointed to “lead the transformation” of Welsh language channel S4C

S4C said it was “pleased to announce two significant appointments that will be pivotal to the transformation of the service over the next few years.”

Llinos Griffin-Williams, has been appointed as the channels first Chief Content Officer, whilst Geraint Evans becomes the Director of Content and Publishing Strategy.

Both Griffin-Williams and Evans attended Aberystwyth University.

The roles, which will spearhead the channels transformation into a digital first commissioner and distributor, come following a major vote of confidence in S4C and an increased funding settlement that sees the channel start a new period in its development.

With an increased emphasis on delivering an audience led content strategy, on the platforms they chose Griffin-Williams and Evans are part of the reorganisation of the team at S4C by the new CEO Sian Doyle.

Siân Doyle, Chief Executive Officer at S4C, said “I’m delighted to have been able to attract someone of Llinos’ undoubted talent and experience.

“Her award-winning programming making reputation and her international experience will play a key part in S4C’s wider strategy to make the channel more visible in the global market and drive the channel in a new direction in terms of talent and commercial opportunity.”

Geraint Evans, who is at present acting Director of Content, will be responsible for developing a multi-platfrom publishing strategy to ensure that content is commissioned for different segments of the S4C audience and delivered on the platforms that have the most impact.

“Geraint brings a wide experience of broadcasting and an understanding of the new media age which will be essential as we start the second 40 years of S4C’s existence,” Siân added.

“We will no longer broadcast a fixed schedule of programming alone, but provide a variety of content, specific to audience segments on an array of platforms most suited to the audience and content.”

Llinos said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the CCO role for S4C.

“It is a real privilege to be part of the leadership team during such an exciting yet challenging time.

“The channel is part of the fabric of Welsh culture and society and I’m honoured to be part of the team driving the network onto the global stage.”

Geraint said: “It’s an exciting time to be tasked with leading the content and publishing strategy for S4C.

“We have so much talent in Wales producing high quality drama, documentaries and innovative formats.

“The challenge for S4C, as for all other broadcasters, is to reach and serve our audience on the platforms of their choice.

S4C was established 40 years ago with the purpose of serving a Welsh language audience.