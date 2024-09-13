Students and staff at Aberystwyth University have called for more investment transparency in the context of the Israel-Hamas war.
This summer the university published its new investment policy aiming to reduce its carbon footprint, committing to publishing the investments for the first time.
However staff member Saoirse Morgan said: “The policy remains vague, non-binding, and watered down.
“Bangor University’s investment policy explicitly states that it does not invest in weapons or armaments - we would love a similar policy, but instead they invest in murky pooled funds, delegated to investment managers.
“Rather than divesting, the policy ‘aims to minimise exposure to controversial sectors over time’ - there is no indication of timescale or acceptable exposure level.
“The list of beliefs and principles seem non-obligatory, with caveats ‘acknowledging the constraints of investing in pooled fund arrangements’.”
The policy commits to ‘removing sectors that have a negative impact on society or the environment’ including controversial weapons and weapons systems, tobacco, UN Global Compact Violators and those that contravene international law, whilst pooled investments will continue to be used ‘given the cumulative size of the university’s assets’.
A student Vigil for Palestine group said they were pleased but ‘skeptical’ about the investments being published: “We are currently negotiating with university management and will hammer for commitments on divesting from Israel.
“Though reference to ‘systemic threat’ is good, the removal controversial weapons and systems and others is the bare minimum required to keep legal investments in UN nations.”
A university spokesperson said a list of funds would be published in the next financial year: “Whilst addressing key issues to reduce the university carbon footprint, the policy addresses concerns raised in the light of recent international events.
“The university does not hold direct investments but in pooled funds.
“The managers of these funds are required to be signatories to the Principles for Responsible Investment, initiated by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan.
“The new policy represents a tightening of the ethical investment approach and reflects its wish to reduce even further the very small proportion of its pooled investments that might be invested indirectly with companies that do not meet its criteria.”