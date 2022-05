Aberaeron Easter Monday League Cup Final raises £400 for Bronglais appeal

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cambrian News. Read our privacy notice

At the traditional Easter Monday League Cup Final played in front of over 500 spectators in Aberaeron John Jones (Chairman Costcutter Ceredigion League) presented a cheque of £400 to Emma Evans, secretary Crannog FC and a leading fundraiser for the Bronglais Chemotherapy Appeal.

Addressing the large crowd Mr Jones explained that a £200 donation from the League had been matched by a further £200 from Robert Davies (Robert Davies Motors, Cardigan) and was in memory of Emma’s late husband Gareth, a former Crannog FC player and a leading local leagues referee who had passed away in March 2020 and who had received treatment at Bronglais Hospital.

Further donations of £71 were made on the day whilst the League also presented a cheque of £100.