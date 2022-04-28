Aberaeron Easter Monday League Cup Final raises £400 for Bronglais appeal

At the traditional Easter Monday League Cup Final played in front of over 500 spectators in Aberaeron John Jones (Chairman Costcutter Ceredigion League) presented a cheque of £400 to Emma Evans, secretary Crannog FC and a leading fundraiser for the Bronglais Chemotherapy Appeal.

Addressing the large crowd Mr Jones explained that a £200 donation from the League had been matched by a further £200 from Robert Davies (Robert Davies Motors, Cardigan) and was in memory of Emma’s late husband Gareth, a former Crannog FC player and a leading local leagues referee who had passed away in March 2020 and who had received treatment at Bronglais Hospital.

Further donations of £71 were made on the day whilst the League also presented a cheque of £100.