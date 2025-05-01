A 21-year-old deaf dog has been rescued by Aberdyfi RNLI.
The lifeboat was called by HM Coastguard on 30 April to rescue the 21-year-old Jack Russell who had fallen from the promenade into the rock armour vanishing between the boulders.
With the dog both deaf and out of sight, the crew adapted their usual rescue procedures. What followed was a careful search and improvised rescue operation, involving the a hook, some creative thinking, and help from kind members of the public who provided additional equipment.
The dog was located approximately six feet below the surface through a small, dark gap in the rocks. The team gently freed her—amazingly without a single injury or broken bone—reuniting her with one very relieved and grateful owner!