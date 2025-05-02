A domestic garage in Llangrannog has been completely destroyed by a fire.
Fire crews from New Quay and Aberaeron were called to the blaze at 7.32am on Thursday, 1 May.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews responded to a fire involving one domestic garage, measuring approximately five metres by five metres.
"Crews utilised two hose reel jets, one thermal imaging camera, personal respirators, positive pressure ventilation fans and small gear to extinguish the fire.
"The garage was completely destroyed by the fire.
"After extinguishing the fire, Firefighters provided fire safety advice and information to the property owner and neighbouring properties.
"Crews left the scene at 9.50am."