Abergynolwyn Station has been nominated for the World Cup of Stations competition, where a group of shortlisted stations in Britain battle it out head-to-head in a public vote.
The competition has seen 20 stations across the UK shortlisted from the 2500+ around the country.
Voting can be done online at https://www.raildeliverygroup.com/our-services/campaigns/world-cup-of-stations.html and closes THIS Friday, 17 October at 11.59pm.
Abergynolwyn is up against such big names as London Paddington and York but is currently in first place.
This annual event celebrates railway stations across the country by having them battle it out in an online public vote.
This year organisers are looking to crown ‘The most life-changing station of the last 200 years’, thus marking the 200 years since the birth of the modern railway.
This theme will spotlight the many stations that have touched lives in unforgettable ways, from moments of hope and heroism to new beginnings.
Out of all 2,585 GB railway stations, Abergynolwyn has been selected for this year’s competition.
The station on the Talyllyn Railway provided a truly magical setting for the wedding of Jane and Timothy on Saturday, 7 September, 2024.
The couple chose the station for their special day because of their love of the railway and the unique charm of the location, with Timothy describing it as having “a quality I can’t describe”.
Set amid picturesque scenery, the station offered a memorable backdrop for their celebration, blending the romance of the railway with the beauty of the surrounding landscape.
The station’s charm has inspired generations: it served as the model for Skarloey Station in The Railway Series by Rev. Wilbert Awdry, the books that later inspired Thomas the Tank Engine.
Following the nomination phase earlier this year, which saw 330 entries received from all over Britain, a judging panel comprising industry experts and historians selected 20 standout stations to compete in the public vote.
Members of the public are invited to pick their favourite from the 20 shortlisted stations, with the station receiving the most votes crowned ‘Britain’s Most Life-Changing Station of the Last 200 Years’.
