Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has confirmed the appointment of Ifan Charles as the new Chief Constable of Dyfed-Powys Police
The decision followed an appointment process where the Commissioner presented Ifan Charles as his preferred candidate, and was ratified at a confirmation hearing by the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel.
Mr Charles joined Dyfed-Powys Police in 2004.
During his career, he has held a variety of roles across CID and uniformed policing across the Force area, progressing through different ranks.
Following former Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis’ resignation earlier in 2025, Mr Charles has been acting up as Temporary Chief Constable, whilst PCC Dafydd Llywelyn and his Office undertook the recruitment and selection process.
Mr Llywelyn said: “I am delighted that the Police and Crime Panel has endorsed my decision to appoint Ifan Charles as Chief Constable.
“Mr Charles has demonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, and a clear vision for the future of Dyfed-Powys Police.
“He has a deep understanding of the organisation and the communities we serve, and I have every confidence in his ability to lead the Force with integrity, compassion, and determination.
“I look forward to continuing our close working relationship as we build on the strong foundations already in place.
“Together we will focus on delivering effective, visible policing, investing in prevention, and supporting the dedicated officers, staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. “
Mr Charles said: “Being the Chief Constable is about service and delivering today for communities of Dyfed-Powys but also creating and building a legacy of a safer, healthier, and thriving community in the future.
“In creating this legacy, I will be authentic, visible, and engaging, focussed on thriving relationships with communities, partners, voluntary organisations, and our workforce to ensure that the public and victims remain at the heart of everything we do.”
