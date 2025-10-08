Plas Dolguog will be transformed into a glowing Halloween playground this October half-term.
Thanks to a new collaboration with local creatives, the venue will be offering ghoulishly good games and frightfully fun festivities for all the family.
Across three days, there will be pumpkin carving, mask-making, a spooky sports day, trick-or-treating and kids' disco and an adults-only Hallowrave finale.
The new event is made possible by Miss Popularity Productions and Light ‘Em Up production event companies.
Tess Cartright, entertainer and director of Miss Popularity Productions, said: “This is Halloween, Machynlleth-style — full of light, laughter, and a touch of fright, we’re mixing Welsh warmth with North American Halloween mischief.
🎃 Wednesday 29 October – Pumpkin Carving & Mask Making 2:00 – 4:30 pm
Get your claws on some carving tools and conjure up your creepiest pumpkin! Kids (and big kids) can make masks to wear for Friday’s event.
🕸️ Thursday 30 October – Spooky Sports Day 2:00 – 4:30 pm
Lace up your monster shoes for Skull and Bones Rounders, Haunted Twister, and more ghostly games on the lawn. Expect thrills, spills, and lots of cackling!
👻 Friday 31 October – Trick-or-Treat & Kids’ Disco 6:00 – 8:30 pm
The Hallowrave takes over the mansion with themed cocktails, a fabulous DJ lineup, and ghostly glamour all night long. Costumes encouraged — the more boo-tiful, the better.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.