Abersoch RNLI has rescued a yacht adrift from its mooring.
The pagers went off at 10.23am on 29 May when a member of the public reported that an approximately 20-foot sailing yacht had broken free from its mooring at Machroes.
The lifeboat launched at 10.38am, and the crew located the vessel at 10.49am.
There were no-one on board and the yacht was towed to a temporary mooring at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club.
A spokesperson for Abersoch RNLI said: “You should ensure your vessel is adequately secured to its mooring each time you leave it as weather conditions can quickly change.”
They said a local boatyard or Abersoch Moorings will be able to give the best advice on how to do that.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.