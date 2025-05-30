A military parade has taken place as part of Bangor’s 1,500th anniversary.
The city council arranged the parade, which marched through the centre on Thursday, 29 May, between 11.30am and 12.30pm, as well as various entertainment areas for children and families.
As part of the ongoing ‘BANGOR 1500’ celebrations this year, North Wales Police supported the event by protecting and engaging with the public throughout the day, by showcasing some of their specialist vehicles to spectators, and staffing an engagement stall for inquisitive minds to chat with police officers to find out more about the role.
“Thanks to everyone who came to chat with us – it was a great pleasure to meet you all,” a police spokesperson said.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.