At the end of August, Aberystwyth 50+ Forum visited Gregynog Hall near Newtown, the former home of the Davies sisters who dedicated their lives to bringing art, music and creative skills to the people of Wales.
The hall still houses some of their paintings, fine furniture and ceramics, and the Gregynog Press which they started.
After their deaths in the 1950s, the hall was donated to the University of Wales but since 2019 has been in the hands of the Gregynog Trust, the aims of which are similar to those of the Davies sisters.
Members of the forum were given a short tour and an interesting talk about the history of the building, which dates back to the 14th century, by the librarian.
Some members were also able to look around the extensive Grade I listed gardens.
After the visit, the group went for a delicious lunch at the Lakeside Golf Club.
The next meeting of the 50+ Forum is on Thursday, 28 September at 2pm in Plas Antaron, Southgate.
The guest speaker will be Caroline Thomas from Wales and West Housing Association. She will be talking about Maes-y-Môr, the extra-care home overlooking the harbour in Aberystwyth.
For more information about the forum, call 01970 624443.
