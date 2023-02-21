First Cymru has won the tender to operate the TrawsCymru T1 route.
First Cymru will showcase their fleet in Aberystwyth today, Wednesday 22 February, at Aberystwyth Bus Station between 10am and 1pm, and then in Lampeter High Street between 2.30 and 4.30pm.
The fleet of modern electric buses will be introduced from 26 March on the TrawsCymru T1 route between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth and a new charging hub will open in Carmarthenshire with new facilities for drivers and the buses.
Supplied by Pelican, the new buses have been extensively tested for the terrain of Wales and will improve the customer experience offering comfortable seats, air conditioning, reading lights, tables and mobile phone charging sockets.
They are another step forward in improving the public transport network across Wales, encouraging people to travel more sustainably and help the Welsh Government reach their goals for zero emissions and fighting climate change.
James Price, CEO of Transport for Wales said: “We are looking forward to seeing the new electric buses come into service, improving the customer experience and encouraging more people to leave the car at home and choose public transport.”
“Buses have to an important and exciting role to play in Wales’s ongoing move to more sustainable travel,” says Chris Hanson, General Manager of First Cymru.
“We are absolutely delighted to have this opportunity to run the T1 route and the stunning electric fleet. People across Wales use First Cymru transport every day right now to move across town and counties in South Wales. But we know many more will do the same as buses evolve to bring all the benefits of electric to customers and theircommunities.”
The new fleet will be officially launched by the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters MS at an event in Carmarthen on 16 March, ahead of entry into service on 26 March.