Popular Aberystwyth author Meleri Wyn James has been inspired by her daughter, putting a neurodiverse character at the heart of her latest children's novel.
‘Megs’ is Meleri’s first English book for young adults.
The novel, for children aged 8-11, gives insight into the life of a 10-year-old, neurodiverse girl. This is not the first time Meleri has written about a young female with special needs. Her novel, ‘Hallt’, won the Prose Medal at the 2023 Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod.
Meleri said: "As a mother of a daughter who is neurodiverse it is very important to me that the voices of these children are heard and that they feel that they are seen in books."
‘Megs’ is available in Welsh and English as part of the Rhyngom project.
Funded by the Welsh Government, the project’s aim is to promote diversity in books for children and young adults aged 3-16, and will lead to the publication of 50 books celebrating the culture, people and history of the whole of Wales, supporting the health and well-being of children and young adults and developing their empathy and literacy skills, thereby supporting the four purposes of the Curriculum for Wales.
‘Megs’ lives with her mother and Ci-ci, the cockapoo in Aberystwyth. She doesn't have many friends but she and Gwilym, who lives next door, are good friends. But Gwilym disappears and Megs is afraid it is all her fault.
This is an easy-to-read novel full of humour, adventure and mystery. There are also beautiful illustrations throughout the novel by Shari Llewelyn from Caernarfon. This is the first book she has illustrated.
Shari was the producer of the Voice of Dyslexia project, a creative project highlighting the voices of children with dyslexia with the aim of gaining a better understanding of the condition in Wales. This is a project that was very close to her heart after she discovered that her own daughter had dyslexia.
Meleri said: “I hope that children will love the story. I had a lot of fun writing it! There are many twists along the way and plenty of humour too, I hope!
“The book is full of wonderful pictures by the artist Shari Llewelyn. I've loved seeing the story come to life through her imagination too."
Published by Y Lolfa, ‘Megs’ is out now.