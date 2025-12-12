A charity on the frontline of Aberystwyth’s growing- housing crisis has been given a festive boost after helping nearly 300 people in just a year.
The Wallich in Aberystwyth has received a £250 donation from newly-arrived business Lock Stock Storage which has just opened its new site at Rheidol Retail Park.
The cash will help bring some Christmas cheer to those moving off the streets, with the charity currently supporting 152 people across the town – including 25 rough sleepers – as rising numbers continue to seek shelter and support.
Lock Stock’s donation will go the 26 people in a residential project Aberystwyth, a halfway house to finding them permanent accommodation, and will provide them with some festive goodies to enjoy at Christmas.
Hannah Rounding, a Senior Support Worker with The Wallich’s homelessness Outreach Team, said: “Our residential projects are a first point of housing for people who have been rough sleeping and we’ll use Lock Stock’s donation to provide them with a nice hot meal or a buffet for Christmas.
“Temporary housing is an important step for people who have been homeless, many of them sleeping on the streets, and represents a first step towards something more permanent.
“We’re so grateful to businesses like Lock Stop for showing warmth and generosity towards people experiencing homelessness in their community.”
Lock Stock North and West Wales Area Manager Lee Hanson said: “We recently opened our first site in Ceredigion here in Aberystwyth and we do like to get involved in the communities where we operate.
“We’re delighted to be able to support The Wallich which is a very active charity doing a great job of helping people who have fallen on difficult times.
“We have donated to similar charities elsewhere and hopefully it will help Hannah and her colleagues assist their clients to rebuild their lives.”
