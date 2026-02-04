An Aberystwyth-based band could represent San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest, but they need your help to get there.
Misha and the Kings have embarked on an exciting journey to represent the country, and are well on their way through the selection process, as they explained.
“Some people may have noticed we haven’t been gigging much lately.
What fewer people know is, there’s a very good reason for that.
“You see, certain members of the band had a completely sensible idea that, with the mad outfits, feel-good vibes, questionable dancing and on-stage theatrics, Misha and the Kings might actually belong in the Eurovision Song Contest.
“A match made in heaven. (Replace “heaven” with San Marino.)
“There’s no longer a clear route for UK artists to represent the UK at Eurovision. That ship has sailed. But some European countries open their selection process to overseas artists — and in 2026, San Marino is the only country doing exactly that.”
Believing they had just the song for San Marino, the band recorded it and sent it off.
“Somehow they approved it as contest-worthy,” they explained.
“Cue mild hysteria.
“Next thing we know, we’re through to an online casting. And then — and we still can’t quite believe this —
we got through to the next stage.”
This means an in-person performance evaluation in San Marino and, if they get through that, televised semi-finals in March.
The four band members “have very normal jobs, very normal bills”, and flying to San Marino (possibly more than once) “is not something we can magic out of thin air”.
So they’ve set up a crowdfund to help cover the costs of getting there.
“If you’re able to donate, amazing. If you can’t, sharing it means the world,” they said.
To support the band in their bid to represent San Marino at Eurovision, visit https://ko-fi.com/mishaandthekings
