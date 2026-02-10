An evening of music to raise money for music project in Gaza will take place at Arad Goch this Saturday (14 February, 7.30pm).
Local musician and songwriter Mairead Fagan has worked with Big Wave, a new artist CIC, to organise Connections: Circle of Song.
Mairead said: “As a local musician and songwriter, I’m proud to partner with Big Wave/Ton Fawr to present Connections for a second year.
“The event is a celebration of local artists, collaboration, and the positive impact the arts can have on wellbeing, with extra support this year from the Arts Council’s Night Out/Noson Allan scheme.
“This year’s event will raise funds for Gaza Birds Singing, a project bringing music workshops and performances to children affected by the war in Gaza - offering moments of joy, comfort, and creative expression during crisis.
“Expect an evening that opens with an intimate writers’ round where local songwriters share original work and the stories behind it, followed by an atmospheric and immersive performance blending live music, contemporary dance, and film.
“Connections: Circle of Song features songwriters Kate Saunders, Ella Morgan and Emily Williams, dancers Liana Vincent Evans and Rosa Carless together with musician Brian Swaddling and Filmmaker Aim King.”
