The evening will feature presentations by exhibition artists Denver K Shai and Morgan Dowdall, an appearance by Kitty O’Blitherin and a story from the history books brought to life by Queer Tales from Wales. There will also be brand-new performances by radical cabaret artists Poppy Cock and Penny Comequick, alongside pieces that emerged from Aberration’s recent workshops, plus music from Elaine Turnbull and sketching by Hilary Reed.