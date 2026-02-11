Tonight (Thursday, 12 February) amazing artists and performers from around Wales will bring the Portrait and Power exhibition ‘off the wall’ in a special after-hours event at the National Library of Wales.
Programmed by Aberration for LGBTQ+ History Month, this will be a playful, creative, thoughtful and celebratory evening of spoken word and performance to an audience of LGBTQ+ people and allies.
The evening will feature presentations by exhibition artists Denver K Shai and Morgan Dowdall, an appearance by Kitty O’Blitherin and a story from the history books brought to life by Queer Tales from Wales. There will also be brand-new performances by radical cabaret artists Poppy Cock and Penny Comequick, alongside pieces that emerged from Aberration’s recent workshops, plus music from Elaine Turnbull and sketching by Hilary Reed.
A few tickets are still available for this unique event. For those wishing to be more involved, there’s an invitation to bring an object they would like included in a painted portrait of themselves, or to come dressed as a living self-portrait.
The event, in the Gregynog Gallery, will be hosted by Helen ‘Aitch’ Sandler, who will guide the way through an evening of queer joy and creative delights.
To book your ticket (in advance only) go to the Library's website: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/llgcnlw/evt-pJWvo1Dlmyx1Yy2Q
Aberration is a series of exciting events with an LGBTQ+ theme, where everyone is welcome – including open-minded straight friends and allies.
Aberration is programmed by Jane Hoy, Ruth Fowler and Helen Sandler; and for Off the Wall they are joined by talented creative practitioner Cath Rigler (who performs as Kitty O’Blitherin).
