HSBC as announced that its Aberystwyth branch is having to close its doors - but the closure will only be temporary.
The Great Darkgate Street branch will close today (Thursday, 16 May) but is expected to reopen on 31 May after undergoing a refresh, which includes internal building work.
Mark Fearn, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.
“We are pleased that our Aberystwyth branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.
“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions.
We will also be hosting a Community Pop Up Event at Aberystwyth Town Library, Canolfan Alun R. Edwards, Queen’s Square, SY23 2EB where we will be on hand to support customers on Wednesday 22 May, from 10am to 3pm.”
Barclays in Aberystwyth closed earlier this month for good, with Halifax also planning to permanently close its Aberystwyth branch in July.