Charities, community groups, not-for-profits and volunteers will be honoured on Monday 25 November, as part of this year’s Welsh Charity Awards at National Museum Cardiff.
The national charity Mudiad Meithrin, which has its headquarters in Aberystwyth, is the only organisation across Wales to be nominated for two awards, as Champion of Diversity and Fundraiser of the Year.
Organised by WCVA (Wales Council for Voluntary Action) to coincide with the first day of Welsh Charities Week, it is the only dedicated awards ceremony to celebrate the entire voluntary sector in Wales, championing the positive difference made by organisations like Mudiad Meithrin.
Judges shortlisted Mudiad Meithrin for championing equality and anti-racism in Welsh-medium early childhood services through initiatives like professional training, diverse cultural resources, and mentoring programmes for Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority writers.
Judges also shortlisted Mudiad Meithrin for its fundraising work, which secured over £500,000 in additional funding to enhance its core mission in Welsh early years care and education, including the launch of the Welsh YouTube Channel, Dewin a Doti.
This funding has also facilitated vital exchange trips between Wales and Patagonia, the development of a welfare plan for staff and volunteers, and the initiation of the AwDUra scheme, fostering community engagement and promoting an anti-racist vision.
Chief Executive of Mudiad Meithrin, Gwenllian Lansdown Davies, said: "The WCVA Awards are an important occasion for us as an organisation, and we are extremely happy to receive recognition by being shortlisted. It's nice to know that our work is appreciated by others as we work hard to give every small child the chance to become a confident Welsh speaker."
Speaking ahead of this year’s ceremony at National Museum Cardiff, WCVA’s Chief Executive Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said: “We’re delighted to have had a record number of nominations this year – 239 in total.
“That’s testimony to the quality work undertaken by volunteers, community groups and charities the length and breadth of our country. I couldn’t be more excited to meet them on 25 November at National Museum Cardiff – and find out who’s scooped the top awards.”