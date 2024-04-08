Aberystwyth brothers will run the London Marathon on 21 April to raise money for The Sick Children’s Trust.
Ian and Paul Picken will take part in the marathon in memory of Ian’s daughter, Seren.
In 2017 Ian and Katie’s daughter died from a rare, genetic mitochondrial disorder. She was just 12 weeks and five days old.
When she took a turn for the worst, Seren was transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital.
Ian said: “I remember Katie and I having a conversation about where we would stay. Step up The Sick Children’s Trust who provide a home from home to families in need.
“They have houses around the country, supporting vulnerable families. They provided a room for us and some comfort when we needed it most.”
Their support didn’t stop there.
“After Seren had died we had multiple follow-ups with doctors who were trying to get to the cause of Seren’s death.
“We didn’t want to step foot in the hospital again so the Trust let us use a room in their house to hold meetings in a safe, comfortable, non-clinical environment. Nothing was to much trouble for them.”
The following year the grieving parents threw themselves into charitable work, raising around £40,000 for the Trust through sponsored walks and a Pier-to-Pier bike ride where 13 riders and six support ‘staff’ of Ian’s closest friends and family, cycled 320 miles in four days.
Katie and Ian went on to have two more children, Rhys and Anwen and put their fundraising on hold, but continued to support the charity when they could.
“We are fortunate to have a very loving family who have taken the baton and continued to raise money for SCT,” said Ian.
“My brother-in-law Drew and cousin Chris have both run the London Marathon, our nephew Luke walked 2.6 miles every day for seven days at the age of six and Katie’s dad organized a sponsored walk.
“We were also honoured to be invited back to Acorn house last year to cook for the families staying there.
“Now it’s my turn again.
“I wanted to challenge myself. If I was going to ask people to donate money again it needed to be for something I didn’t like - running!
“With the support of Katie, Rhys and Anwen, I am ready for this challenge, it’s going to push me hard and really delve into my mental ability. I am a running novice and will need all the help I can get. From tips and tricks for training, to nutrition, recovery and on the day support. I am open to talking to anyone who will help.
“Acorn house was there for us and so many others.
“All money raised will be directed to Acorn house. It costs £40 a night to support a family. I know that in this current climate, money is tight but anything you can give will go towards helping a family in their darkest hours. Every £1 is truly appreciated.”
To donate to the brothers’ fund, visit https://shorturl.at/swPR1