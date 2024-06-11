AN Aberystwyth teenager has secured a summer scholarship to learn how to fly solo.
16-year-old Penglais School pupil Justin Bennett will attend a prestigious two week 'Gliding to Solo' Scholarship by the Air League.
The Scholarship is due to take place at the London Gliding Club during the School Summer Holiday.
The Air League recently announced that nearly 1,000 applications were received for the Flying, Gliding and Electric Flying Scholarships (that they administer) from individuals across the UK in 2024.
Justin is one of nine participants in the Gliding to Solo Course, that provides gliding training, ground school and full board accommodation at the London Gliding Club located near Whipsnade, Dunstable. The Scholarship is designed to take each Scholar to 'first solo'.
Justin is an RAF Cadet with 561 Squadron ATC located in Aberystwyth.
The Air League welcomes applications from anyone who meets the application criteria on the Air League website.
As part of the scholarship, Justin will also be invited to the Air League annual Scholarship Awards Reception which will be held in London on the 3 October 2024.