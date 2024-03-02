ABERYSTWYTH residents came out in force on Saturday lunch time to take part in the annual Parêd Gwyl Dewi through the town’s streets.
Several schools from the Aberystwyth area were represented in the parade, which began at 1pm from the clock tower before making its way down Great Darkgate Street, along Terrace Road and congregating at Llys y Brenin.
The weather was crisp, but dry as the parade was led by this year’s Tywysydd, David Greaney.
Following the parade and speeches at Llys y Brenin, a folk session will be held at Yr Hen Llew Du on Bridge Street from 2.30pm.
Aberystwyth Town Council has also arranged a number of events throughout the afternoon, starting with a free Clog Dancing taster session for adults and children at Arad Goch from 2.30pm.
Then at 4pm, a chat with town bard, Eurig Salisbury will be held at Arad Goch, with the final event being a storytelling session with Jez Danks from 5.30pm, again at Arad Goch.