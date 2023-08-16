AN Aberystwyth charity shop is once again helping parents prepare for the return to school by offering free uniforms.
With less than three weeks to go before pupils return to the classroom, Sense, the charity shop on Great Darkgate Street, has two rails full of school uniforms, some with logos for locals and some without, and are offering the clothing free to parents who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
The shop is also taking donations, so if you have school uniforms that no longer fit, you can drop them off at the store and help a local family.
Sense has uniforms for most of the primary schools in the Aberystwyth area on offer as well as polo shirts and jumpers for Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig and Penglais, along with trousers and skirts.
Store manager, Charlotte, said: “For the second year, we are doing the free school uniform offer.
“If people want to put a donation into our donation pot, that’s great, but there is no obligation to.
“We as a charity are just trying to help the local community in these difficult times.”
The rails full of school uniforms are on the second floor of the store.
The charity, Sense, helps thousands of people who are deafblind or who have complex disabilities to communicate, experience the world and fulfil their potential.