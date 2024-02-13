An Aberystwyth street choir that sings for peace, social justice and the environment has been busy over recent weeks organising a day of activities to unite communities in song.
Following last year's annual general meeting, Côr Gobaith decided to hold an event that would provide an opportunity to learn more about the culture of the refugee and asylum-seeker community and to do so through song, with the aim of developing mutual understanding between these groups and the local community.
The idea developed into a collaborative project with Oasis One World Choir – a refugee choir from Cardiff.
And so, on Saturday afternoon, 24 February, Côr Gobaith and Oasis One World Choir will lead a workshop where both choir leaders will teach and share songs from different cultures in order to create a stronger link between the various communities and to understand each other better. Participants in the workshop include some individuals from the refugee and asylum-seeker communities.
Nest Howells, leader of Côr Gobaith said: “We are a choir that has been singing for the issues that are important to us for more than 15 years.
“From the beginning, we have welcomed people from all sorts of backgrounds as choir members – disabled people, people from the LGBTQ+ community and people from different parts of the world.
“This year, we decided to concentrate our efforts on the refugee and asylum-seekers communities.”
She added: “It's been a long process and it’s only because of the financial support of the Welsh Government through the Mid and South West Wales Community Cohesion Fund that we have been able to move ahead with our plans. We are therefore very grateful to the funders and are really looking forward to welcoming the Oasis One World Choir to Aberystwyth.”
In the evening, a benefit concert for AberAid and the Oasis Centre will take place at Ceredigion Museum with performances by participants of the workshop, Côr Gobaith, Oasis One World Choir and others.
As the Oasis One World Choir says on their website: “We have a very supportive network of musical volunteers both from the local Cardiff community and from the refugee and asylum-seeking community.
“The result is a very special group of people from all over the world making great music together and, in doing so, barriers are broken in a special and unique way. Music really does unite communities.”
The workshop will take place at the St Paul's Centre, Aberystwyth from 1.30pm, whilst the concert will be at Ceredigion Museum, starting at 7pm. Admission by donation; all are welcome.