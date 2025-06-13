When Janet Rowan walked into The Climate Shop in Aberystwyth, her life changed forever.
One year later, Janet was walking through forests, the trees funded by Climate Shop donations in Wales and planted by women in Kenya.
Janet, a somewhat retired training consultant from Co Durham, moved to Aberystwyth the day before lockdown started. Her remote work failed to bring her into contact with the local community so when the world opened up, she turned to volunteering.
“I walked past The Climate Shop and I could see myself working here,” said Janet.
Trees that caught her attention. Items are priced so you can see how many trees are planted for each item you buy.
“I thought it was really unique, being able to see exactly how you are making a difference. There is a counter in the shop telling you exactly how many trees your money has bought.”
Janet went from watching the shop’s tree counter to being invited on a trip of a lifetime to see those trees planted at Boré Community Forest Project in Kenya.
The tree counter, found on The Climate Shop’s website as well as their shops in Carmarthen, Lampeter and Aberystwyth, is now well over two million.
Set up in 2008, the project is led by Climate Shop founder Ru Hartwell, and Project Manager on-the-ground Alex Katana.
Local people are employed to conserve tropical forest by planting native trees. Over two million fast growing trees have been planted so far, many funded from right here in Wales, providing food, income, sustainability and shelter for the local community.
Janet said: “The small seedlings are planted close together in blocks and when they mature are moved into rows. As far as you can see, its just trees in every direction.
“The trees are chosen by how well they grow in that environment and can reach maturity in three years. They include almond and cashew nuts so they can be used for food as well as conservation.”
Ru said: “We support 4,000 mostly female subsistence farmers. As the trees grow, they help provide a decent income for these women who receive little help from any other source.”
Janet added: “As a woman, seeing and hearing about the impact of the tree-planting on other women in another part of the world was incredible. They were respected, working in important positions, taking on management and admin roles. The women in the project didn’t have to stay at home but could build something for themselves.
“Now I’ve seen the difference it makes I’m more likely to take action. If I go back I’m thinking, what could I do, what else can I bring?
“When first I walked into The Climate Shop I had no idea I would end up in Africa. If you are thinking about volunteering just do it. It is so worthwhile.”
The Climate Shop is moving to the old Medina building on Market Street, Aberystwyth. It opens on 1 July when a celebrity villain - a genuine old school Dalek - cuts the ribbon.
