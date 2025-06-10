The All-Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme is successfully preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes, according to an evaluation report by Public Health Wales.
The All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme provides support and advice to those who are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
The evaluation report showed that the risk of progressing to living with diabetic blood glucose levels was reduced by 23 per cent among those who took part in the programme.
Alisha Davies, Head of Research and Evaluation at Public Health Wales, said: "The evaluation shows us that the diabetes prevention programme is effective in stalling and reducing progression to diabetic blood glucose levels.
“The programme is making a valuable contribution to preventing diabetes in Wales.”
