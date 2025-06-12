His daughter showed him a magazine article about the development of NCI stations around the country. David, who had many years experience of sailing small yachts in the Irish Sea, contacted the NCI Chairman to ask if there were any in North Wales. The response was there were only plans, but no-one to develop them; David immediately volunteered to be Acting Area Manager for North Wales, researching suitable areas, recruiting staff, obtaining funding and opening stations. He established: Wylfa (now closed), Rhoscolyn, Porthdinllaen, Point Lynas, Porthcawl, Aberystwyth (now closed), and the Great Orme. He also researched Morfa Bychan, Abersoch and Pwllheli.