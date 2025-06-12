David Littlemore has retired after 17 years with The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI).
As well as being an NCI Porthdinllaen watchkeeper, David held a number of important roles within the NCI management structure.
To mark his considerable contribution to the establishment of NCI stations in North Wales, current Porthdinllaen NCI station manager Andy Smith presented David with a certificate in recognition of his “significant contribution to the protection of life at sea and along the coast”, and an NCI Veteran badge.
A summary from David’s own records tells us that “in 1994, following the death of two fishermen, the local community in Southern England, Bass Point, decided to man a recently abandoned coastguard station, and the National Coastwatch Institution was born.
After retiring as Chair of the NHS Trust and an NHS Member on the West Midlands Regional Board, David relocated to North Wales.
His daughter showed him a magazine article about the development of NCI stations around the country. David, who had many years experience of sailing small yachts in the Irish Sea, contacted the NCI Chairman to ask if there were any in North Wales. The response was there were only plans, but no-one to develop them; David immediately volunteered to be Acting Area Manager for North Wales, researching suitable areas, recruiting staff, obtaining funding and opening stations. He established: Wylfa (now closed), Rhoscolyn, Porthdinllaen, Point Lynas, Porthcawl, Aberystwyth (now closed), and the Great Orme. He also researched Morfa Bychan, Abersoch and Pwllheli.
David was able to source Transportable Units where there were not suitable sites, but despite a great deal of effort on his behalf, some land owners would not give their permission to site the units.
He has also been at the forefront of the move to site cameras that would give increased visual coverage along the coast. This is coming to fruition with the current Manager of NCI Porthdinllaen, Andy Smith, actively involved in setting up station cameras and a remote one at Morfa Bychan (Black Rock Sands).
David also has hopes that in the future cameras could be sited at Braich-y-Pwll (Bardsey Sound) and at Abersoch.
After retiring as Area Manager for North Wales, David continued as a watchkeeper at NCI Porthdinllaen and was able to pass on his invaluable knowledge to all the other watchkeepers.
Unfortunately, due to ill health, David has now had to retire from active watchkeeping. He remains a much-respected NCI Veteran.
He hopes that the NCI in North Wales will continue to develop in its lifesaving role providing ‘eyes along the coast’.
To that end, NCI Porthdinllaen is very keen to recruit new watchkeepers. No previous experience is needed as training given. Search for NCI Porthdinllaen online for their contact details.
“David will be sorely missed,” a Porthdinllaen spokesperson said.
“On behalf of all the watchkeepers and all the lives that have been saved, thank you.”
David said: "Thank you all for your support, good wishes and your ongoing support of NCI. I have enjoyed working with you all.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.