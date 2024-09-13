Experts hope to establish a new research network to improve the experiences of child refugees at a conference in Aberystwyth later this month.
Organised by the Centre for the Movement of People at Aberystwyth University, the two-day event will bring together researchers and practitioners from all over the UK with an interest in the migration of children and young people.
The challenges and benefits of comparing the past and present experiences of child refugees and the role of storytelling in coming to terms with forced migration will be discussed at the academic gathering.
Researchers will also consider the experiences of WWII refugees and what can be learnt from them, and the struggles of modern day sanctuary-seeking children and young people.
Conference co-organiser Andrea Hammel from Aberystwyth University said: “One of the aims of this conference is to bring together academics and those working for NGOs such as the Welsh Refugee Council and British Futures to discuss ways we can shift the way we talk about child refugees in the UK and internationally and find new ways forward.”
‘Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: Narrating Stories of Child Evacuees and Refugees, Rethinking Reception Policies and Practices’ takes place on 19 and 20 September.