TWO Aberystwyth friends who cycled to Ireland and back for charity are "delighted" to have smashed their £2,000 target.
Ian Lumby, who grew up in Aberystwyth and now lives in Carmarthenshire, joined Aber local Rob Lawson to take on a seven-day cycle on a circular route via Fishguard, Dublin, Holyhead and back to Aberystwyth.
The pair got soaked on the final leg from a wet and windy Porthmadog last Sunday, 15 September, but say the hard work was all worth it, after raising £2,130 for Cancer Research Wales.
Ian and Rob said: "We'd like to thank everyone who sponsored us, helping to more than achieve our target for Cancer Research Wales. We're absolutely delighted.
"The kind words of support we received throughout our adventure were very encouraging.