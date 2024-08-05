Originally from Trefin in Pembrokeshire, Dr Rhidian Lawrence graduated with first class honours in Physics in 1962 and studied for a PhD as a member of the shockwave research group before moving to the University of Toronto.
In a professional career that spanned nearly 40 years, Dr Lawrence worked for aerospace companies in Alabama and Seattle, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Colorado.
Dr Lawrence, who died in July 2023, was a great advocate for Welsh scientists and wrote a book in Welsh on important scientists from Wales, which is currently being edited for publication.
His bequest will fund a series of PhDs in the Department of Physics at Aberystwyth University the first being offered from September 2024.
His contribution will also be commemorated as part of the redevelopment of the Old College, where his career as a research scientist began in the early 1960s.
A state-of-the-art cinema in the World of Knowledge zone of the ambitious Old College project will be named in his honour and will host an annual public lecture in his name.
His donation will also support the cataloguing of the Physics Department’s historical collection, and there will be further recognition next to an exhibit dedicated to the history of Professor E J Williams FRS.
Dr Lawrence’s generosity was recognised on Thursday, 1 August as the university hosted a visit by his sister Ann Lawrence and his friends Dr Alan and Gretta Upshall.
Professor Timmis, Vice Chancellor of Aberystwyth University said: “His bequest towards physics research and the Old College project are not only an act of extraordinary generosity but also a testament to Rhidian’s enduring connection with Wales, his family and his alma mater.
“Rhidian’s time here was marked by academic excellence, and it is evident that these values continued to guide him throughout his career and his life, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations.
“We are profoundly grateful for his support and dedication to ensuring that the transformative education he received is accessible to others that will promote continued excellence in physics at our university.”
Dr Lawrence contributed to the Vice-Chancellor’s Giving Circle in memory of his brother Elgan, who died in 2018 and who was also awarded a first degree and PhD in Physics.