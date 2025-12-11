Senior citizens in Aberystwyth have praised the town council for hosting the annual Christmas dinner at the town's rugby club.
Aberystwyth Town Council hosted the seniors' Christmas dinner at Aberystwyth Rugby Club on Wednesday, 10 December, selling out.
Pat Bates wrote: "A big thank you to Aberystwyth Town Council for the excellent Christmas dinner held in the Aberystwyth Rugby Club. The dinner was delicious and the welcome to pensioners so very warming.
"The actual effort for so many of our more elderly pensioners in preparing to leave their homes to attend - with sorting out attire and many ladies slapping on a bit of make-up to socialise with others proved worthwhile as so therapeutic for so many bringing joy to diners who so look forward to this annual event.
"Many thanks again to all those involved in the town council and to all who prepared and served such palatable food for us."
