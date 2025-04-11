Members of an Aberystwyth gym have brought a little Easter cheer for pupils at Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos.
Snap Fitness Aberystwyth and its members have donated a total of 156 Easter Eggs to pupils in The profound and Complex needs department of Llwyn Yr Eos School in Penparcau.
The donation was a result of a community-led effort by Jess Baker (manager of Snap Fitness Aberystwyth) & Katie Mather (Assistant Manger) who were determined to spread some joy this Easter.
With the support of the members at the gym it was Jess & Katies pleasure to deliver the eggs on the last day of term before the Easter break.
Jess said: “We simply wanted to ensure that every child had a small treat this Easter.
“It was incredible to see how quickly our gym members came together to support my idea. The kindness shown by our members is overwhelming.
“I would like to thank the staff at Llwyn Yr Eos were equally touched by the gesture, expressing gratitude on behalf of the children.”