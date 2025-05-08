Thanks to AberPoeth business owners Gethin and Iolo ap Dafydd, all runners can enjoy a Swedish-style sauna with views overlooking the coast in honour of their late mum.
Having lost their mum to a rare form of cancer last year at just 63, the boys are supporting Race for Life runners with a free sauna experience from 11-2pm on 11 May.
Gethin said: “We’re supporting Race for Life in honour of my mam, Menna, who we lost to cancer.
“She was the heart of our family and her strength and warmth inspire everything we do.
“We are supporting our team and everyone who’s running in this event to remember her and stand with everyone who’s been affected by cancer.
“We’ll be on the promenade offering a few items - and offering a special sauna deal to celebrate the strength of everyone running, walking, and supporting on the day.”
Tîm Menna (Team Menna) will also be running - five women close to Menna, aiming to raise funds and have already doubled their target of £350.
Aberystwyth’s Race for Life hosted by Cancer Research holds non-competitive runs from three and 10km to raise money in aid of their life-saving research.
Entries are still open for the event, with funds raised enabling research into new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.
Ruth Amies, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Wales, said: “We’re making a final call to people across Aberystwyth to join us at Race for Life, as their participation and contribution is so important.
“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.
“Sadly, nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it.
“We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact.
“Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.
“There is an event for everyone, and we mean everyone.
“Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute.
“There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can - lace up and join in.
“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”
Participants and supporters are encouraged to make a day of it by staying on for a picnic after the event and soaking up the vibrant community atmosphere.
Support Tîm Menna raising funds for Cancer Research here - https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/timmenna