The plant near Aberystwyth covers 162 square kilometres and is made up of an interconnected group of reservoirs, dams, tunnels, aqueducts, and power stations. The site generates enough electricity each year to power 40,000 homes with clean, green electricity, and is the largest of its kind in England and Wales. The Rheidol team also operate Statkraft’s UK and Ireland Control Centre, which manages its other renewable power generation projects, including wind and solar farms, as well as grid stability and battery sites helping balance Great Britain’s electricity grid. Statkraft also works in partnership with Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to encourage biodiversity at the site, as well as supporting the breeding of local salmon and trout in the reservoirs.