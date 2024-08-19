An Aberystwyth man will compete in Tenby’s Ironman Wales next month to raise funds for Blood Bikes Wales.
Darren Middleton will take on Ironman Wales, renowned as one of the toughest events in the Ironman calendar, on 22 September.
Ironman events are physically and mentally demanding. This one starts with a 2.4-mile sea swim, followed by a very hilly 112-mile cycle challenge, finishing with a 26.2-mile run. Darren has been training hard and is prepared for the gruelling challenge.
He said: “With no previous triathlon experience, this is a massive task for me to undertake, but one I am determined to complete.
“I started training in September 2023, and initially it was very tough as I hadn't done much physical activity in almost 10 years.
“The winter months were the hardest. Training six days a week, making time for my family, and running my own business has been difficult to juggle at times but I'm very lucky to have an incredibly supportive family who have been with me every step of this epic journey.
“Initially it was a personal challenge, but as the months have passed a lot of people have asked if I'm raising money for charity, so I've decided that in addition to my personal goal to become an Ironman, I will raise awareness and money for Blood Bikes Wales.”
Darren’s wife Hannah and children Sienna and Jonah have been busy raising awareness of the challenge and undertaking some fundraising activities of their own, including their popular and very successful stand at Llanilar Show.
Explaining what the challenge means to the family, Hannah said: “Darren is undertaking this amazing challenge and we are so proud of him.
“The children and I are supporting him every way we can.
“We have chosen to raise funds for Blood Bikes Wales because they provide an invaluable service, and rely solely on volunteers and donations to keep the charity running. “Like most people, I thought they only carried blood. When I learnt the riders transport so many other things, including donated breast milk for premature babies, I just knew we had to support them.”
Blood Bikes Wales Area Rep, Mathew Leeman, said: “I am in awe of Darren for even considering taking on an Ironman Challenge, and to be able to raise money for Blood Bikes at the same time as managing his intensive training regime is quite incredible.
“On behalf of all the volunteers in the Aberystwyth group, and the many people we help each year, I would like to say a very sincere thank you to Darren, Hannah, Sienna and Jonah for their hard work and generosity.
“We very much appreciate everything you are doing for us. We could not continue doing what we do for the NHS without the support of people like you.
“Best of luck for the event Darren, I know you can do it!”
You can sponsor Darren and leave messages of support and encouragement via his JustGiving page. Visit https://shorturl.at/m9In9