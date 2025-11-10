Aberystwyth marked Remembrance Sunday with a service at Holy Trinity Church followed by a parade through the town and act of remembrance at the war memorial at Castle Point.
Flag bearers at the church service (Will Troughton)
Around 200 people attended the church service before the parade, which included members of the armed forces and several local groups, setting off from the Town Hall along the promenade and up to Castle Point.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.