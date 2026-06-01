A mural that pays homage to the community, history and culture of Aberystwyth has been unveiled.
Created by Fresh Creative Abertawe as part of the Ein Cymuned, Ein Cymru (“Our Community, Our Wales”) project, it is on the National Cycle Network and was unveiled by Walk Wheel Cycle Trust, in partnership with Admiral.
Funded by Admiral, it showcases Aberystwyth’s rich cultural history, its role in relation to the protection of the Welsh language, as well as the impact of local community groups.
Among nods to musical and literary heritage, local nature and outdoor activities, the mural depicts the
Trefechan Bridge protest held by Cymdeithas yr Iaith in 1963, drawing attention to the lack of official status for the language.
This mural, intended to highlight the pivotal part of local and Welsh history, also forms part of National Cycle Network Route 8 through Aberystwyth, connecting communities either side of the Afon Rheidol.
Fresh Creative ran workshops with local groups as part of the project’s design process.
Ysgol Plascrug, Aberystwyth Town Council, Wheel Together, art students from Aberystwyth University and Choirs For Good were involved in design consultation.
Fresh Creative helped run a graffiti workshop with Wheel Together, a volunteer-run accessible cycling group, helping them to add creativity and colour to their local storage facilities.
David Toft, Fresh Creative Abertawe Director, said: "It’s always a delight to see how artwork can transform a location, we were honoured to be invited to work on this project, we hope the mural will bring pleasure to locals and visitors for years to come.
“Part of the excitement of collaborative community projects is discovering what people value about their environment and where they live; we believe this mural, beautifully realised by Mark Hughes aka SoK, does justice to those discoveries.”
The artwork has been complemented by physical improvements to the area and section of the National Cycle Network, through Ceredigion County Council’s use of the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.
Ceredigion Council supported the project by providing the space for the mural, on a flood defence wall under Trefechan Bridge, and helping to fund widening and resurfacing of the route as part of their wider improvements to active travel routes in Aberystwyth.
Cllr Shelley Childs, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “This collaboration demonstrates how investment in our infrastructure can deliver wider benefits for our communities.
“The scheme celebrates our history, enabled community involvement, enhances active travel while also contributing to the continued revitalisation of Aberystwyth’s promenade and surrounding area.”
Anthony Jones, Network Development Manager at Walk Wheel Cycle Trust, said: “It’s been amazing to bring so many Welsh elements to this project.
“From working with the community in Aberystwyth to bringing in Fresh Creative from Swansea, the pivotal role of both the town and county councils, all culminating in a visual tapestry of the history of Cymru and the language – it’s truly been a Wales-wide project.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Admiral as well for supporting this project and working with us to bring pride to people’s communities, giving them a sense of belonging through art.”
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