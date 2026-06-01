An Aberystwyth housing officer will walk over hot coals to help raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance.
Amanda Evans works at Barcud’s office in Glyn Padarn, Aberystwyth as part of a team with housing officers to provide support for tenants.
She said: “Doing a firewalk sounds awesome.
“I decided it would be a giggle to sign up on behalf of Barcud to raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance.”
Wales Air Ambulance , wholly funded by public donations, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
Amanda will be doing her firewalk at Moody Meadows in Aberaeron from 6pm on 10 July.
Amanda and Barcud want to reach a fund-raising target of £5,000.
To donate visit https://firewalks.walesairambulance.com/amanda-evans.
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