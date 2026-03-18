The Sunday Times has listed Aberystwyth as one of the best places to live in Wales.
The annual list of the best places across the UK to live, compiled by the national Sunday newspaper, includes Aberystwyth for the first time since 2022.
Usk was named the best place in Wales, with Anglesey, Pontcanna in Cardiff, Cowbridge, Crickhowell and Llandeilo also making the list.
Judges said of Aberystwyth: “Aber is a student-friendly, forward-looking resort town of many faces - all of them welcoming.
“It’s a town that manages to be a surf-sprayed seaside resort, a prestigious university hub and an intellectual powerhouse all at once. On top of that, it has enough good shops, facilities and culture to ensure that life in deepest west Wales doesn’t feel cut off.”
In total, 72 places across the UK were selected by The Sunday Times to showcase the best of Britain, with Norwich, Norfolk named the overall national winner.
The guide is published online on Friday 20 March, with an abridged version appearing as a magazine supplement on Sunday 22 March.
Reacting to the news, Aberystwyth mayor, Cllr Emlyn Jones, said: “This recognition reflects what so many of us already know — Aberystwyth is a truly special place to live.
“From our stunning coastline and university town culture to our strong Welsh language community and independent high street, Aberystwyth offers something special.
“Being named one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Live is a credit to everyone who calls this town home — residents, businesses, and community organisations alike.
“We should all be proud."
Speaking about Llandeilo, judges said: “Behind its aspirational surface - discount designer fashion, posh chocs, smart delis, and art and craft shops - Llandeilo is a down-to-earth market town where people from all walks of life come together to make things happen.”
Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, says: “This guide is a great opportunity to highlight the best places in Britain. It is full of places that show that our village, town and city centres can still be full of life, as well as places bursting with natural beauty, culture, connectivity and most importantly a sense of community.
“Our expert team of judges visit every location on the list and talk to the locals to find out what they love about the place they live. These judges have traveled the length and breadth of the UK, from the Scottish Highlands to the Cornish coast, selecting the top towns and villages, suburbs and cities for the 2026 guide. One thing all our chosen locations have in common is that the people who live in them are proud to call them home.”
The Sunday Times’s expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds and mobile signal to amenities, as well as access to high-quality green spaces and the health of the high street.
There are more new entries than ever before in this year’s guide and judges looked for thriving locations with a strong sense of community.
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