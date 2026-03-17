Tickets will go on sale at Aberystwyth’s Vale of Rheidol Railway for a limited-run appearance of the celebrated model railway created by music producer and railway enthusiast Pete Waterman.
From 25 July to 9 August, visitors will be able to experience the extraordinary 64-foot Watford Junction model railway layout, part of Waterman’s acclaimed Making Tracks exhibition series that has captivated railway enthusiasts and families across the UK.
The vast layout recreates the bustle and complexity of one of Britain’s busiest railway junctions in stunning miniature detail, with trains weaving through platforms, junctions and signals just as they would on the real network.
Visitors will be able to walk around the entire layout, allowing them to take in every detail of the remarkable model from every angle.
Even better, they will also have the opportunity to take control themselves and drive the trains, offering a rare hands-on experience that will delight railway enthusiasts of all ages.
The exhibition will be open daily from 10am with last admission at 4pm.
Admission is £8 for adults and £5 for children. Visitors travelling on a train service at the Vale of Rheidol Railway during the exhibition period will receive free admission to the display.
Located in Aberystwyth, the Vale of Rheidol Railway is one of the UK’s most popular heritage railways, carrying passengers on a spectacular steam journey through the Rheidol Valley to Devil's Bridge.
The arrival of the Watford Junction layout provides an exciting additional attraction for visitors to the railway this summer, offering a fascinating glimpse into the world of railway modelling at the very highest level.
Tickets will be available soon, with organisers expecting strong interest from both railway enthusiasts and families looking for something different to enjoy during the school holidays.
For more information visit the Vale of Rheidol Railway website – www.vor.wales
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