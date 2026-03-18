Tŷ Seidr offers up to six ever-changing ciders served from bag in box and keg plus a huge range of bottled cider to drink in or take away. The range is promoted on a screen behind the bar and on a live link to the Tŷ Seidr website. There is a cider menu with tasting notes and customers can order a tasting flight of four half pints. This town centre bar has a choice of seating areas on several floors, and there is an extensive selection of board games for customers to play.