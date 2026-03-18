Tŷ Seidr in Aberystwyth has won the Bae Ceredigion Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) cider pub of the year award 2026.
The process to find the winner started when every local CAMRA member was given the opportunity to vote for one pub.
The pubs with the most votes were then visited anonymously over several weeks by volunteer members to evaluate each one against CAMRA’s pub of the year criteria.
The quality of the cider is the most important single factor in the award, but members also look at how well cider is promoted and the role a pub plays in its local community as well as the atmosphere, décor and service.
“Tŷ Seidr has a long-standing reputation for specialising in cider thanks to proprietor Ffion Roberts’ efforts to source cider from different producers across the UK,” said Bae Ceredigion CAMRA Chair John Gale.
“Real cider is produced from apple juice, not concentrate like many well-known ciders, and Ffion’s enthusiasm means that local cider drinkers can choose from a great range of real cider here in Aberystwyth.”
Tŷ Seidr offers up to six ever-changing ciders served from bag in box and keg plus a huge range of bottled cider to drink in or take away. The range is promoted on a screen behind the bar and on a live link to the Tŷ Seidr website. There is a cider menu with tasting notes and customers can order a tasting flight of four half pints. This town centre bar has a choice of seating areas on several floors, and there is an extensive selection of board games for customers to play.
Last year, the Tŷ Seidr team launched a couple of new initiatives. They worked with a Somerset-based cider producer to create the Tŷ Seidr Tropical Cider, and they took their cider trailer along to the Aberystwyth Beer Festival.
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