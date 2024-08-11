A petrol station in Aberystwyth will have bilingual signs, according to new operator Motor Fuel Group (MFG).
Morrisons sold the forecourt in Llanbadarn Fawr to MFG who recently refitted the petrol station and shop.
The ‘Cambrian News’ received a number of complaints about the lack of Welsh language signage, but MFG has moved to reassure customers that they are on the way.
A spokesperson for MFG said: "MFG is in the process of installing Welsh language signs at relevant forecourts. The work is expected to be complete over the coming months." Supermarket chain Morrisons has announced in January that it would sell its 337 forecourts across the UK in a deal worth £2.5 billion.