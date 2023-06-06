AN ABERYSTWYTH primary school has been given the thumbs up by inspectors, who called it "a happy diverse community where pupils make good progress across their range of skills."
Estyn inspectors visited Ysgol Gatholig Padarn Sant on Llanbadarn Road in March, and in a report released last week, praised the school for "valuing the diversity of its pupils and providing worthwhile opportunities for everyone to appreciate different cultures and traditions."
"The headteacher and leaders, including members of the governing body, set high expectations for all, and have well embedded processes which impact well on school development," the Estyn report says.
"Most pupils express themselves confidently during their activities and collaborate well together.
"Many pupils’ Welsh language skills are developing well and they use an increasing range of vocabulary confidently, with good pronunciation.
"The school continues to develop their curriculum, providing effective opportunities for pupils to develop their skills and build confidence and resilience.
"Teachers ensure that the curriculum is based in the local area, developing pupils’ awareness of Wales in a wider context.
"The staff provide a valuable range of activities which develop the pupils’ independence well."
Inspectors recommended that more needed to be done to "develop meaningful opportunities for pupils to develop their extended writing across the curriculum" and to "provide opportunities for pupils to influence what and how they learn."
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.