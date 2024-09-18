His third novel, ‘Nocturne with Gaslamps’, arose out of his lifelong fascination with night, darkness and sleep. His starting point was the legend of a land of perpetual darkness, mentioned by Homer and writers of the Middle Ages. Combining that with his love of Victorian novelists like Anthony Trollope and Wilkie Collins, he came up with the idea of a story in which the forces of literal darkness were pitted against the extraordinary Victorian technology of gaslamps, which introduced light pollution to the modern world.