The John James Award for Outstanding Commitment was created in memory of Aberystwyth Lifeboat Crew Member John James, who died on 20 February 1877. The crew of Aberystwyth lifeboat Lady Haberfield was sent to aid Irish schooner, Sarah Ellen, which had been caught in a storm. Following a protracted and difficult rescue, the lifeboat brought the schooner safely to Aberystwyth Harbour, but John died of extreme cold and exhaustion.