Aberystwyth RNLI Events Committee Chair Heather Crump has received the station’s John James Award for Outstanding Commitment to the lifesaving charity.
Having joined the RNLI in 2016 as a member of the events team, Heather then filled the role of chair of the events committee in 2023, spearheading station fundraising events ever since.
Last year, Heather and the events committee organised and supported a range of successful events including Aberystwyth RNLI Lifeboat Open Day and the Yellow Welly Walk along the prom. Without the valuable efforts of Aberystwyth RNLI Fundraising Team, the lifeboat crews couldn’t do what they do.
Currently the team are busy organising events for 2025, including this year’s Yellow Welly Walk on Saturday, 17 May.
Heather received her award from Dai Jenkins, Aberystwyth RNLI's longest serving volunteer (having dedicated over 60 years to the charity).
She said: “I am incredibly proud to receive this award. I want to thank my fellow volunteers and our superb fundraising team, who I couldn’t have done any of this without.
“I joined the team in 2016 and have loved working with the amazing station community. I am grateful to be a part of the RNLI one crew family.”
The John James Award for Outstanding Commitment was created in memory of Aberystwyth Lifeboat Crew Member John James, who died on 20 February 1877. The crew of Aberystwyth lifeboat Lady Haberfield was sent to aid Irish schooner, Sarah Ellen, which had been caught in a storm. Following a protracted and difficult rescue, the lifeboat brought the schooner safely to Aberystwyth Harbour, but John died of extreme cold and exhaustion.
Aberystwyth RNLI is currently looking for volunteers for a range of roles, including Shop Volunteer, Shop Manager and Fundraisers. Find out more about the roles available and apply by visiting rnli.org/volunteer and searching for ‘Aberystwyth’.