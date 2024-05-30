An Aberystwyth schoolgirl will star in a BBC D-Day documentary sharing her family’s story for the 80th anniversary.
Lyra Morgan, 11, will share her family’s stories on the CBBC programme on 6 June, recounting her great-great grandfather’s risky VE-day flight, her great-great uncle's incredible walk home to Wales from France and her great-great aunt who became a ‘war bride’.
Lyra interviews 100-year-old war veteran Arthur Oborne who landed on D-Day plus three, when in 1944 the UK army and allies stormed occupied French beaches. Arthur was shot, saved by his friend ‘Gummy’, who sadly lost his life the very next day.
During filming Lyra visited Normandy with Arthur, finding his friend's gravestone.
Lyra also interviews 97-year-old Marie Scott, who at 17 radioed troops as they landed on D-Day beaches- hearing the horrors that awaited them.
Lyra, who studies at Ysgol Penweddig, said: “I’m nervous and excited at the same time.
“I care about this history because it’s a true story of what [our family] had to deal with.
“I don’t like the idea of these stories being lost.”