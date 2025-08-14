Both of Aberystwyth’s secondary schools have celebrated another excellent year of results.
Ysgol Penglais in Aberystwyth said it is delighted again this year with 39% of all grades at A*-A and 80% A*-C.
The school said: "This reflects the hard work and commitment of the students and staff at Penglais, as well as the support from families and parents.
"Students of all abilities are moving on to a variety of universities across Britain to study a range of subjects, representing the diversity of opportunities and excellent support offered at Penglais.
"Most students who applied for highly competitive courses have succeeded in securing places at prestigious universities.
"We are very proud of all the students in everything they have achieved and wish them well with their future learning and careers."
At Ysgol Penweddig, headmaster Clive Williams, said “Once again this year Penweddig is celebrating particularly good A level results.
“Almost all of the Y13 pupils have secured a place in their choice of University.
“The rest of the pupils have successfully applied for an apprenticeship, will be entering the world of work or travelling.
“We are very proud of the successes of all our pupils which is a reflection of their commendable efforts throughout their studies.
“We would like to thank all the staff, parents / guardians and the governors for their hard work supporting our pupils academically and in terms of their well-being.”
A third of Ceredigion pupils picking up their results today received the top A-A* mark.
98% of entries for WJEC examinations were graded A*-E; 80% achieved A*-C grades; 56% were graded A*-B and 33% of the entries achieved the top ‘A-A*’ grades.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Schools, said: “These results are a testament to your perseverance and the support of your families, teachers, and friends.”
