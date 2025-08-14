Both of Aberystwyth’s secondary schools have celebrated another excellent year of results.

Ysgol Penglais in Aberystwyth said it is delighted again this year with 39% of all grades at A*-A and 80% A*-C.

Penglais
Dzvenka and Maryna – both refugees from Ukraine, joined the school in Year 11 and both going to university next year (Ysgol Penglais)

The school said: "This reflects the hard work and commitment of the students and staff at Penglais, as well as the support from families and parents.

"Students of all abilities are moving on to a variety of universities across Britain to study a range of subjects, representing the diversity of opportunities and excellent support offered at Penglais.

Penglais
Harry, Glyn and Josh – Josh going to Oxford to study Biology (Ysgol Penglais)

"Most students who applied for highly competitive courses have succeeded in securing places at prestigious universities.

"We are very proud of all the students in everything they have achieved and wish them well with their future learning and careers."

Penglais
Ben and Ceinwen – Ben achieved 4 A*s – highest in the school (Ysgol Penglais)

At Ysgol Penweddig, headmaster Clive Williams, said “Once again this year Penweddig is celebrating particularly good A level results.

“Almost all of the Y13 pupils have secured a place in their choice of University.

Penweddig
Students collecting their results this morning (Ysgol Penweddig)

“The rest of the pupils have successfully applied for an apprenticeship, will be entering the world of work or travelling.

“We are very proud of the successes of all our pupils which is a reflection of their commendable efforts throughout their studies.

Penweddig
Penweddig pupils picking up their results (Ysgol Penweddig)

“We would like to thank all the staff, parents / guardians and the governors for their hard work supporting our pupils academically and in terms of their well-being.”

A third of Ceredigion pupils picking up their results today received the top A-A* mark.

Penweddig
Students outside Penweddig this morning (Ysgol Penweddig)

98% of entries for WJEC examinations were graded A*-E; 80% achieved A*-C grades; 56% were graded A*-B and 33% of the entries achieved the top ‘A-A*’ grades.

Penglais
Sophie Brown & Daisy Quick with their results (Ysgol Penglais)

Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member for Schools, said: “These results are a testament to your perseverance and the support of your families, teachers, and friends.”